Your Ward News: A Letter The G&M Didn't Print

Marcus Gee's Free Speech Views Are Painfully Naive
Gee suggests that Toronto citizens respond to Yourward News by debunking its chief author, James Sears. But Sears brags about the many women he has "pinned down against their will", and talks up Hitler and Jesus in the same breath. That rape is bad, and Hitler not like Jesus; these seem self-evident truths and I would personally shun anyone who felt they were at issue. An attempt to convince them towards sanity would likely prove futile. It might also result in online death-threats from Neo-Nazis and members of the "seduction community", as some have already discovered.
And I'm not sure Mr. Gee has read what he is defending. He supports prohibiting material which incites violence, but apparently missed Sears' pro-rape musings and his talk of "eradicating FemiMarxists". I don't begrudge Mr. Gee his ignorance, but he might show some empathy for the posties who must deliver this vile product, or the locals who receive it on their doorstep. They can't avoid it so easily.
Marcus Gee's painfully naive piece can be found here.
1 comment:
Marcus Gee is an idiot. He's a narrow minded, ill-informed, pompous ass. How he got to the opinion/editorial pages is a mystery.
My run-in with "Gee Marcus" started during the run-up to the Bush/Cheney/Blair invasion of Iraq. Mindless Marcus was championing the attack. He vouchsafed for the Bush/Cheney claims that Saddam was hiding an arsenal of WMDs and that the West was in imminent danger of catastrophe. He had nothing to back it up, nothing. He believed that a blatant war of aggression was lawful. I'd love nothing better than to sit him down and make him read aloud his utter lunacy. Same for Margaret Wente.
Gee Marcus is the ultimate five watt bulb and that seems to be the way the Globe likes it.
