BigCityLib Strikes Back
Tips on Beating Down the Conservative Menace
Thursday, August 11, 2016
Bill Whatcott's Back
Last I heard, he had moved to the Phillipines because they hate the gays more. But he's back in Toronto, his old stomping grounds, at least temporarily:
The class action lawsuit is a interesting idea. You don't debate guys like Whatcott. You figure out ways to take away their money.
If his name is unfamiliar, start
here
.
H/T
@journo_dale
.
Labels:
Bill Whatcott
,
Hate Speech In Canada
,
Pride Day Parade
