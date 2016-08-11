Thursday, August 11, 2016

Bill Whatcott's Back


Last I heard, he had moved to the Phillipines because they hate the gays more.  But he's back in Toronto, his old stomping grounds, at least temporarily:
Media preview

The class action lawsuit is a interesting idea.  You don't debate guys like Whatcott.  You figure out ways to take away their money.

If his name is unfamiliar, start here.

H/T.
Posted by at 3:57 PM
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)