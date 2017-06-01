BigCityLib Strikes Back
Tips on Beating Down the Conservative Menace
Thursday, June 01, 2017
Dear Galactus: A Word From Trey Gowdy, GOP Congressman From South Carolina...
I have contacted Galactus and The Eater Of Worlds is apparently solid GOP. He will be accessing his pay-pal account and forwarding Mr. Gowdy $5. The Eater of Worlds is not made out of money.
Posted by
bigcitylib
at
1:53 PM
Labels:
Galactus
,
Trey Gowdy
