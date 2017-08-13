Sunday, August 13, 2017

Life In Scarborough: Paul Bernardo's Old Neighborhood

Famed serial killer Paul Bernardo graduated high-school from Sir Wilfred Laurier Collegiate, down in The Guild. Apparently they've left the picture of his graduating class (him included) on the wall there. I was down in The Guild today and heard a story I didn't know: that every year the picture goes missing a few days before graduation, as the kids ride it around Scarborough on public transit.  Then it reappears on the wall when nobody's looking.  I have no idea whether this story is true but if it is: that's the spirit, kids!
