Sunday, August 13, 2017
Life In Scarborough: Paul Bernardo's Old Neighborhood
Famed serial killer Paul Bernardo graduated high-school from Sir Wilfred Laurier Collegiate, down in The Guild. Apparently they've left the picture of his graduating class (him included) on the wall there. I was down in The Guild today and heard a story I didn't know: that every year the picture goes missing a few days before graduation, as the kids ride it around Scarborough on public transit. Then it reappears on the wall when nobody's looking. I have no idea whether this story is true but if it is: that's the spirit, kids!
