On Stephen Miller and Glue Eating

There has been much ridicule directed at Trump adviser Stephen Miller for an alleged childhood habit of drying glue on his arm, and then eating it . Obviously, I disagree with the guy's politics but many people don't realize that glue is just full of glucose (sugar), and therefore mildly sweet in flavor. As for the arm thing, well, it can be prepared in many different ways.
And there is a certain amount of class hate in the criticism. Most people have no idea what its like to hear their mom say, "The horses didn't pay off this week, kid, so there's no money for noodles. Here's a bottle of Elmer's multi-purpose. Just take tiny sips."
Mind you I hear Miller's folks were loaded, so he clearly has other problems.
