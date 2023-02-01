Downtown T.O. Is Looking A Bit Scuzzy These Days

In fact it reminds when of when I 1st came to town in the mid 1980s, except that the porn shops have moved North on Yonge towards Bloor Street, and they're selling DVDs rather than VHS tapes. And these days they're surrounded by pot shops. Not upper end boutiques like Spirit Leaf either, more like "all you can huff" places.
And outside a sandwich shop there's a mural that I'm pretty sure is inviting you to come worship Satan. The incomplete human figure is definitely sporting horns, but the text around him is written in an ancient script that I fear to utter.
I don't mind. In fact it sends me back. But I'm not sure the tourists will be impressed.
