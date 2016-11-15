Small Mercies? Is Trump Softening Stance On Climate Change/Paris Agreement?

There are signs. Climate change denier Myron Ebell may not get top spot at the EPA:
Myron Ebell, a prominent climate change skeptic who runs the Competitive Enterprise Institute libertarian think tank, has been leading Trump's EPA transition team, but sources said he is not likely to become the administrator.
Furthermore, the bottom couple of paragraphs from a recent article in Utility Dive, quoting a "Trump Insider", suggest that Trump may have advanced a bit beyond crude climate change denial. He won't lead an attack on renewables, and further:
There will be “enormous casualties among climate change activities,” the Trump insider said. But, he added, “Trump doesn’t want to turn his back on climate change.”
...which sounds bad, but better than claiming its all a Chinese hoax. Interestingly enough, the first version of piece is quite a bit more hard-line:
Trump's back-tracked on a few issues over the past couple of days. Maybe this is what we are seeing here. On this one it makes sense for him to retreat towards something like the G.W. Bush position. That is, accept the underlying science and remain onside with the Paris Climate Agreement in theory (I am hearing stories that his opposition to that may not be set in stone), but in practice do nothing. Why choose active belligerence when inaction is enough? Which is bad news, but not as bad as if he were to actively attempt to kneecap the renewables sector.
"Why choose active belligerence when inaction is enough?"
You mean like Trudeau
