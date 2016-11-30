Kellie Leitch Fundraises Off Me

@FraserFraserdw they all know it's @Bigcitylib2 that we're talking about. They don't like us. @EvanLSolomon— Nick Kouvalis (@NickKouvalis) November 30, 2016
Firstly, I'd like to thank Ms. Leitch and Mr. Kouvalis. I don't think anyone's ever called me "elite" before, not even my mom, or my wife, though I may ask her to start. As for being a "prominent" Liberal, I'll include that in my Senate application form. Speaking of which, where on the Senate website is there a floor-plan, so you can choose your seat? Or do they leave that for a later date?
3 comments:
You'll always be elite to me, BCL.
lol, looks like you have hit the big leagues...or should I say you're Bigly:)
okay you ARE super famous, as you were mentioned on this hour has 22 minutes, lol
both the egg with 14 follows and the chicken with 500 followers outsmarted kelly leitch
