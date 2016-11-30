Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Kellie Leitch Fundraises Off Me

This appeared on CPC leadership candidate Kellie Leitch's Facebook page today.
She's got the twitter address wrong, but yeah she's talking about me, as Nick Kouvalis helpfully clarified:


Firstly, I'd like to thank Ms. Leitch and Mr. Kouvalis.  I don't think anyone's ever called me "elite" before, not even my mom, or my wife, though I may ask her to start.  As for being a "prominent" Liberal, I'll include that in my Senate application form.  Speaking of which, where on the Senate website is there a floor-plan, so you can choose your seat?  Or do they leave that for a later date?
buckets said...

You'll always be elite to me, BCL.

7:47 AM
deb Scott said...

lol, looks like you have hit the big leagues...or should I say you're Bigly:)

2:26 AM
deb Scott said...

okay you ARE super famous, as you were mentioned on this hour has 22 minutes, lol
both the egg with 14 follows and the chicken with 500 followers outsmarted kelly leitch

3:42 AM

