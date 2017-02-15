You're Daily Nazi: Nazi Salutes At Rebel Media Event Attended By CPC Leadership Candidates

Tips on Beating Down the Conservative Menace
.@ezralevant says @HilaryBeaumont is lying about seeing a Nazi salute in the crowd, but, ummmm... (c/o @sdbcraig) pic.twitter.com/RMgHDlbI0J
— Beisan Zubi (@beisan) February 16, 2017
PS. Anyone with more crowd shots, please post somewhere.
If there really were any Nazi salutes, they would have been done by 'progressives' expressing their opposition to both the Rebel Media and the CPC.(and it's "Your" Daily Nazi, not "You're". Did you get past Grade 6?...)
