Wednesday, February 15, 2017

You're Daily Nazi: Nazi Salutes At Rebel Media Event Attended By CPC Leadership Candidates



Posted by at 9:19 PM
Labels: , ,

1 comment:

Fred from BC said...

If there really were any Nazi salutes, they would have been done by 'progressives' expressing their opposition to both the Rebel Media and the CPC.

(and it's "Your" Daily Nazi, not "You're". Did you get past Grade 6?...)

12:19 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)