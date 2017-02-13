Monday, February 13, 2017

Off To A Good Start: Analysis Of Trump/Trudeau First Meeting

I don't know who suggested Trudeau host a "chicks in biz" lunch with The Donald and daughter Ivanka, who cares about that kind of shit, but it was a brilliant move and it worked.  Look at the pic below.  Ivanka's got that....

...I'd fuck him right now look.  She'll be for Canada going forward.  Count on it.  And she's not the only one.  Our guy was a hit down South.  All the women love him.  For example, Alyssa Milano:
and:
 

Not only that, Justin fought Trump to a draw in the obligatory power handshake contest:

And later offered his hand voluntarily like the prettiest girl at the ball who kisses you out of pity.

As a result, The Donald has said he doesn't intend to fuck over Canada in a trade war, just the Mexicans.  Sorry, little swarthy brothers, national interests are national interests!  See you on the other side.

Bottom line, our PM did the nation proud today.  Or at least kept us safe.
Posted by at 8:01 PM
Labels: , ,

1 comment:

LeftCoastDood said...

FYI there is a great piece on HuffPo Canada...Trudeau also brought a small gift of a pic with young Trump and Papa Trudeau at the Waldorf back in the day.

I tell you what, I don't hear too much craving up here. Our PM and his team played the old man ruthlessly.

Now let's get the major players in Europe on the same page on plan B.

11:22 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)