Off To A Good Start: Analysis Of Trump/Trudeau First Meeting

...I'd fuck him right now look. She'll be for Canada going forward. Count on it. And she's not the only one. Our guy was a hit down South. All the women love him. For example, Alyssa Milano:
and:Dear lord, Trudeau is so hot.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 13, 2017
Me watching Trudeau translate himself into French. pic.twitter.com/yazecf1Nvj— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 13, 2017
Not only that, Justin fought Trump to a draw in the obligatory power handshake contest:
And later offered his hand voluntarily like the prettiest girl at the ball who kisses you out of pity.
As a result, The Donald has said he doesn't intend to fuck over Canada in a trade war, just the Mexicans. Sorry, little swarthy brothers, national interests are national interests! See you on the other side.
Bottom line, our PM did the nation proud today. Or at least kept us safe.
FYI there is a great piece on HuffPo Canada...Trudeau also brought a small gift of a pic with young Trump and Papa Trudeau at the Waldorf back in the day.
I tell you what, I don't hear too much craving up here. Our PM and his team played the old man ruthlessly.
Now let's get the major players in Europe on the same page on plan B.
