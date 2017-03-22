O Inglorious Justin: Bad Bit In New Budget!!!

The Liberals are killing the public transit tax credit. #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/83OcClkwFU— Andrew Scheer (@andrewscheer) March 22, 2017
This one is a personal kick in the nads for both the wife and I, as we prefer to take the buses in and out of Scarborough on work-days rather than upgrade our car insurance. If the Star is right, then going on with the status quo will cost me an extra $264 a year. I have always kept the car for weekend shopping and the odd vacation, but that might literally have to change if this measure goes through. So maybe one more car on the road 7 days a week, and Mother Gaia has to go fuck herself. Not very green, Justin.
Also, not very terribly gender-based, as women make up 57% of the TTC's ridership. The nannies that get bused in and out of rich-folks neighborhoods will be crying tonight. But I guess they're the wrong type of women, or at least not the type this budget is concerned with.
I know almost nothing else about what's in it, but that one measure left a bad smell in this TTCentric, greeny-weeny household.
Who's the new guy for the NDP again?
