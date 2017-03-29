BigCityLib Strikes Back
Tips on Beating Down the Conservative Menace
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Kellie Leitch Among The Haters
Forget the alleged
nazi-era gun
. Her meeting with Ron Banerjee's
Rise Canada
and other assorted nutjobs is probably
the more important story
. My readers will know Ron; he is let us say special. His greatest hits can be found through
this link
.
Posted by
bigcitylib
at
10:04 AM
Labels:
Kellie Leitch
,
Ron Banerjee
