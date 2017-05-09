Life In Scarborough: The Buses Of Scarborough

On the bus in Scarborough this morning two youths were listening to angry gangster rap music on headphones. They were both rapping along fiercely to completely different tunes. They became quite loud, and it sounded like they might scrap. But in fact the two never became even aware of one another's presence.
Also, if you are stuck behind a City garbage truck long enough, you notice that they have steering wheels on both sides. I didn't know this before that but it makes sense.
That is all.
Oh, and there are folks down in The Guild protesting a new condominium project because it will "block their view", but their view is of a couple of public housing towers from the 1970's that look like they'll blow over in a storm, so...
People just like to complain.
That is all.
