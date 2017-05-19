MOTHERFUCKIN' NEWS ALERT!!! TABBY'S STAR IS DIPPING!

ALERT:@tsboyajian's star is dipping— Jason Wright (@Astro_Wright) May 19, 2017
This is not a drill.
Astro tweeps on telescopes in the next 48 hours: spectra please!
This is what you should be paying attention to now. Fuck that bullshit with that Trump asshole. There is a small but non-zero chance that the dips are being caused by a MOTHERFUCKIN' ALIEN MEGA-STRUCTURE!!!! YYYUUUGE, BABY! The size of JUPITER at least and maybe one of many such structures orbiting KIC8462852, a star 1,600 light years away, in the direction of Uranus, a really dark and hairy part of the night sky.
But seriously. There's a real news story about it here.
But that's the only one. Everything else is about that orange haired fucktard making an idiot of himself in lands far away. THIS SHIT IS WAY MORE IMPORTANT!!!! If it really is aliens, we can pray to them and slaughter people in their name, and then maybe get taken away to some planet on the other side of the galaxy that's all like California as our reward.
Or it could be bunch of stupid comets. But I'm hopin'.
