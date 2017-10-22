Sunday, October 22, 2017

Fire Bill Morneau

He's a fuck-up, a total 5 alarm fuck-up, fucking up  a simple slam-dunk "tax fairness" issue like this.   Bye bye idiot-stick!  Kick his ass so far, Justin, that it doesn't land until 2018.  

That is all. 
4 comments:

Gyor said...

Hahaha, I bet Justin Trudeau doesn't do it, he's to arrogent to admit promoting Morneau was a mistake, at least not for another month or two, when things are even worse and it becomes obvious that the path to a second majority is very unlikely.

9:34 PM
Northern PoV said...

yes please
Irony: one of few good things to come from Trudeau gov't (tax fairness) now radioactive for at least a generation .... Most of cabinet is incompetent .. including PM

10:28 PM
Gyor said...

I think it's radioactive to the Trudeau government, but the NDP will run on tax increases next election still.

12:16 PM
