Saturday, October 28, 2017
Jason Kenney's Alberta Victory: An Analysis
The knock against Jason Kenney is he is almost 50 and still unmarried. Is he hiding an "artistic streak"?
PS.
Just try to jam that pipeline down BC's throat, tar-miner. There will be hell to pay.
That is all.
