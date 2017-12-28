Ezra And The Law: A Small Victory?

Ezra Levant's twitter feed from back in the fall of 2017:
Ezra's twitter feed today, after I sent a series of emails to the Alberta Law Society
and then the Law Society of Ontario
arguing that, since the guy is no longer a lawyer
, he shouldn't be allowed to go around calling himself one:
Now, correlation does not = causation, but I know the Ontario body was in touch with him (File 2017-211411), and I'd like to think I helped in a small way to make Ezra's life more miserable.
Every burr under Ezra's saddle is worthwhile.
.. Ezra Levant is a disappointing, disgusting, delusional middle aged ultra partisan hack. Good on you re whacking and helping scatter the faux 'lawyer' pinata.. or should I say, another of his fantasy frivel fabrications.. He's really just a distorted hack with money.. not 'entertainer' or pundit, certainly not a humourist.. A concerned coherent Canadian.. haha.. ha.. eh - More like toxic debris such as what we clean from a silo prior to bringing in a fresh nutritious crop from the field.. We shovel any such 'spoiled' leftovers.. into a manure spreader..
