Life In Scarborough: The Bus Drivers of Scarborough

The lady bus driver on the bus today was wearing a nose-ring. And the TTC let her drive the bus like that. She was a white chick so it couldn't be a religious accommodation thing. But people will get on her bus and see her nose-ring and think fuck why shouldn't I commit some crimes for a new time of Barbarism has surely arrived? I come from an era before tattoos and frivolous adornment and I am telling you today's young people are armoring up to look fierce for the dark ages they see descending, what with nothing but shit jobs on the horizon and the only way of advancement mortal combat, possibly with an AI enhanced yuppy scumbag. But public institutions like the TTC should be holding the line against Chaos, at least until I can retire and get my consciousness uploaded into The Matrix and get away from this shit. So I say the TTC dress code should have no place for nose-rings.
That is all.
1 comment:
Have I been asleep for months? Is this April 1 ?
