Corbella Column Pulled

This morning The Calgary Herald
published a story by Licia Corbella, entitled "Family of jailed Saudi blogger angry over Trudeau".
In it Corbella criticized government's twitter diplomacy efforts in the Raif Badawi
case, directly quoting members of the man's family. As you will note by clicking through the link above, that column is now gone. Mr. Badawi's wife, in a series of tweets early this afternoon, called the story "fake news". Those tweets are also gone, as is all reference to the story in Ms. Corbella's twitter feed. I contacted The Herald
and asked if they had yanked the piece, and they responded as below:
So there appears to have been a severe cock-up on the journalism front by Ms. Corbella, the precise details of which remain obscure. It wouldn't be the first time
.
