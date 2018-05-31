Life In Scarborough: Gulls Before A Storm

So the wife and I spent our evening on the balcony of our condo unit drinking a bottle of wine. We noticed a flock of gulls in the air, surfing the turbulence in advance of a line of storm clouds. These were the same gulls that usually inhabit the roof of a Metro across the parking lot from us, standing in their 100s in the shallow puddles that form after a rain. Normally you imagine them groundlings, begging for a wedge fry from people going to and from their cars.
But tonight they had all taken to the air. And they were like a mob of kids on their skate-boards. This was not about looking for a meal. It was all about skidding sideways like the guys in Tokyo Drift, but through the sky, and diving and darting and pulling a rivals tail-feathers in full flight and swooping low and then sailing 100% vertical on a hot current.
And their squawking seemed exultant, not at all like the sound they make fighting over the spilled guts of a squirrel someone has run over with their car.
Its nice to watch animals "having fun". They are always so into it.
