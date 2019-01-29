BigCityLib Strikes Back
Tips on Beating Down the Conservative Menace
Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Flying Today
Horrible behavior but it wouldn't have happened 50 yrs ago because everyone would have had enough leg room. I flew Air Canada Rouge (@AirCanadaRouge) in 2018 and it was like being crew on a WWI submarine. Something has to change.
