Toronto The Unready

WTF happened? Did the dispatcher pass out just before the storm hit? Did the plow-guy bust a leg trying to smuggle a hooker into the barracks through a back window? Or did they stop at VP and say Fuck it its Scarborough lets turn around and plow The Bridle Path twice? The city's East-end this morning is a snowy hell-scape with near impassable roads! But the thing is, as soon as you get North of Steeles the streets are bare, even the side-streets...even the arena parking lots. So it can be done. And yet Markham Road, the main drag out this way, is like the trail out of Zeballos. If I wanted to live in the countryside, I would move there.
Scarborough should secede and join Markham, or maybe Pickering, whoever gives the best deal on snow-plow services. I hear there's always something exciting going on in Pickering.
1 comment:
Ah yes, the panic when a skiff of snow falls in the big city, did you want me to call out the army for you......LOL
Sorry could not resist said he as he finished removing 6 or 8" of white from his rural driveway!
Post a Comment