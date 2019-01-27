Sunday, January 27, 2019

Toronto The Unready

WTF happened?  Did the dispatcher pass out just before the storm hit?  Did the plow-guy bust a leg trying to smuggle a hooker into the barracks through a back window?  Or did they stop at VP and say Fuck it its Scarborough lets turn around and plow The Bridle Path twice?  The city's East-end this morning is a snowy hell-scape with near impassable roads!  But the thing is, as soon as you get North of Steeles the streets are bare, even the side-streets...even the arena parking lots.  So it can be done.  And yet Markham Road, the main drag out this way, is like the trail out of Zeballos.  If I wanted to live in the countryside, I would move there. 

Scarborough should secede and join Markham, or maybe Pickering, whoever gives the best deal on snow-plow services.  I hear there's always something exciting going on in Pickering.
Rural said...

Ah yes, the panic when a skiff of snow falls in the big city, did you want me to call out the army for you......LOL
Sorry could not resist said he as he finished removing 6 or 8" of white from his rural driveway!

11:02 AM

