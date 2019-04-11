Thursday, April 11, 2019
PCPO Budget Is Mild Stuff
I don't like the directions taken; cutting healthcare spending below the rate of inflation, and etc. But this government in this budget is definitely no Mike Harris Mark II. Mind you, they'll never meet their deficit reduction targets at this rate, but they've probably figured that nobody really gives a shit. So the PCPO has learned something over the last 20 years. Mind you also, they're still on course for a battle with the OTF and a possible teacher's strike, maybe as soon as the summer (I think the contracts come up July 2019). Open battles with Ontario's teachers are a losing proposition, which is another thing Mike Harris never learned. People say they love their kids but actually raising them through their school years is a pain in the ass. They get resentful if the government makes them do it. We'll see if Ford and co. figure this one out as well.
