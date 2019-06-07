Mann Wins!!!! Frontier Centre for Public Policy FOLDS!!!!!!!!!!!!

Congratulations to Dr. Michael Mann for successfully putting the boots to Winnipeg's Frontier Centre for Public Policy. They defamed him; he fought back and won. See their grovelling apology below. Bask in their tears. Not much to say other than note the dates when the first lies were told: 2011 and 2012. Seven or eight years between the time someone allegedly defames you and the time some court says they did or didn't, is about average in this country. You have to have a sticktoitiveness to carry the whole thing through to the end that not many people possess. Good on Mr. Mann for hanging in there.
And there's still Mark Steyn's ass left to kick. I so look forward to the day.
I hope you meant kick rather than kiss.
Good catch.
