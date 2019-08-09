National Post Publishes Correction

BOOYAH! JOB DONE! The Natty Post corrects in response to this story:
Editor’s note: In the original article, Michael Rogers intended to say “early evolutionary ancestors” instead of Neanderthals when speaking about the agricultural revolution. As well, he intended to say there’s no anthropological evidence of Type 2 diabetes, not Type 1. All changes have been made in his quotes.
Not even sure the phrase "early evolutionary ancestors" cuts it science-wise in this context but fuck it I'm in a good mood. We'll let it go. Kudos to Bianca Bharti for fixing things and being a good sport about it. As for Doc Rogers, well they say he is from the University of Guelph. I had a friend who went there. When I asked him what it was like he said Guelph is the sound a whale makes when it swallows. I don't know what that means but I don't think its a compliment.
No comments:
Post a Comment