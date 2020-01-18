On The Existence of Street Pianos In Toronto Community Centers

I used to be totally against them. It was always some no-talent eight year old plinking out a ghastly version of Chopsticks and you can't tell them they suck or STFU! because their parents will get upset and report you to the facility staff because you haven't positively uplifted their precious snowflake.
But now I am actually listening to some guy with honest-to-gawd training and it isn't so bad. He's playing some classical shit. "BA DA LOONG DOONG DOONG PING! PING! PING! PING! BA DA LOONG DOONG DOONG PING! PING! PING! PING!" Maybe Mozart. Definitely not Zep, and not that Billy Eyelash kid. You notice she's always getting nose-bleeds, by the way? In every video I watch. She's anemic and she should see a doctor. And her brother, who writes her stuff, should go into a used music store somewhere and buy an electric guitar. They're probably cheap as fuck these days because young musicians don't know what to do with them. Billy's brother could rediscover the power chord or something.
In any case, he should buy his Sis some iron tablets.
As for these electric guitar thingys. They use them in the video below. Young people should take note. They would make your music suck way less.
