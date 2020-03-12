Life In Scarborough: The Plague Journal, Day I

This evening at the local Metro I saw something resembling "panic buying". Not quite at that point. Nobody got violent. More like the kind of lineups you see before the Superbowl or a long-weekend. Except everyone, everyone, was buying toilet paper and bottled water. Nobody was buying beer.
Which doesn't make any sense: you buy toilet paper and bottled water when you're expecting the Zombie apocalypse, or basic services to fail, not when you're expecting a sharp economic downturn.
I wonder if these people know something I don't?
