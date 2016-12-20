Yeah, its a parody site . But there's an interesting point made here. Assume you have, like Russia does, a troll army that acts in the Russian national interest by, for example, getting clowns like Donald Trump elected. Suppose that assignment is over (successfully concluded), and the next one is to disrupt the German election and get Angela Merkel booted in favor of some far right alternative. What's the quickest way? Well, you just use the 1,000's of twitter accounts you've already created to redirect their bile at the German Chancellor. Better than starting from scratch. But though these accounts are hard to distinguish from the genuinely useful idiots, if people are paying attention, they will see. And that gives the game away. So a sloppy bit of dark ops on the part of the Russkies, perhaps.Fascinating to see Kremlin trolls starting up the Merkel operation in real time today. Mostly repurposed pro-Trump accounts. pic.twitter.com/mlqQxFmf1k— Angela Merkel (@Queen_Europe) December 20, 2016
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Is Russia Re-Purposing Pro-Trump Troll Twitter Accounts To Attack Angela Merkel?
An interesting tweet, this:
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment