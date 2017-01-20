A Question For All CPC Candidates: Where Are They With Respect To Russky Interference?

@Bigcitylib2 Kellie has been clear. Putin is not to be trusted. He is the enemy.— Nick Kouvalis (@NickKouvalis) January 21, 2017
Again, all CPC candidates should have to answer this question. After its success in the recent U.S. election, Putin's troll army has turned its attention elsewhere. They're going after Merkel now, for example. It is way within the realm of possibility that they should be looking to find a fellow traveler from within CPC ranks to up-end Canuck politics. Every CPC candidate should publicly renounce such efforts in advance.
No comments:
Post a Comment