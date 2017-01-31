Tuesday, January 31, 2017
O Glorious Justin: This Is A Thing Cleverly Done
So you diss Fox News over their reporting re the mosque shootings in Quebec. Cdn media reports on that. Then U.S. outlets have to report on it too. Then Fox News has to respond. And THEN you know The Donald has read it. And maybe he responds, or not. But its a neat way of delivering your broader message to the one person you really want to reach. Smooth, like the Brits do. And its the same way his staff signal disagreement with his policies. They leak to Fox.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment