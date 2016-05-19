O HOW THE MIGHTY HAVE FALLEN! JASON KENNEY IN PARTICULAR!

Tips on Beating Down the Conservative Menace
Something I'm learning tonight: a lot of Trudeau supporters are like Trump supporters. They defend the indefensible, including bullying.
— Jason Kenney (@jkenney) May 19, 2016
Well you must admit than Jason Kenney is an expert on bullying. I believe he majored in it at the University of San Francisco.
Well you must admit than Jason Kenney is an expert on bullying. I believe he majored in it at the University of San Francisco.
