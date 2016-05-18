Wednesday, May 18, 2016
The Bump Seen Around The World
Meh. He bumped some people. Who were stalling a vote on a bill that is literally a matter of life and death for some very sick people. And if Don Cherry had got hold of this tape he'd've mentioned "Ellen The Diving Duck". But whatever. It doesn't look particularly good conceptually for the PM to do something like this, but actually the tape shows a tall good looking fellow in a nice suit hustling along some puffy little CPC dough-ball back to his seat so as to facilitate the passing of important legislation. When people see it, they will rally to his side, twitter crowd not withstanding.
I agree. But it was a dumb thing to do. Real dumb. Fucking dummy.
