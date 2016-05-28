The Sad Sad State of the Conservative Menace: On Derek Fildebrandt & Being An Asshole In Politics

I met Derek a couple of times on one of Michael Coren's old shows. You talk before, afterwards, and during the breaks on these things. He seemed a decent enough chap, chatting away about how the CTF PR-team handled its responses to various issues as they arose. And when you listened to him speak on the show, he seemed coherent: broadly conservative, but not without a wee tad o' nuance and empathy. So what the fuck happened? Politics, man, it was politics. He thinks he needs to throw out boob-bait to the bubbas back in his riding. But he is acting in a manner that is untrue to himself. I mean, look at the guy's hair. He's a city-boy; metro-sexual all the way down, if not gayer. Yet trying to act like a prairie wild-man. It's just sad.
Meanwhile, after Justin Trudeau's poll ratings soared when he accidentally punched an NDP MP in the tit, the CPC figures its time to stop comparing him to a rapist.
You start thinking that stomping Conservatives when they're down is unseemly, like kicking a puppy. And then they pull shit like this and you realize its not a puppy, but some loathsome, giant, vaguely puppy shaped bug. And your resolve to stomp even harder is only increased.
1 comment:
.. well said.. well said !
