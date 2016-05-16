Life In Scarborough: Jobs That Won't Exist Tomorrow, In Scarborough

I was sitting in my favorite Scarborough workin' man's pub today, listening to a couple of truck drivers talk. They had just got off shift and were discussing an accident on the 401. "Scrape 'em off and get it clear" was their general attitude (although I should note it doesn't look like anyone was injured in this particular incident).
They're both nearing 60; they talked of when Kingston Road was called Highway 2, and York Road before that, conveying traffic from Toronto to the Eastern settlements a century ago. Because they drive, and this kind of history is important to them. Then they got talking about "self driving vehicles" for a bit, skeptically and cautiously. But they're fine. They'll retire before that wave of innovation hits. But after them comes a vacuum. Because a self-driving car won't "know" anything; it will just store data.
No comments:
Post a Comment